Ball Candidates hold public forum

Four candidates for governmental positions met Thursday night in Ball for a Mayoral forum.

The position of the Mayor of the town of Ball wasn’t the only position up for grabs.

Positions such as City Council and Police Chief were also in contention.

Terry Coody was vying for Mayor, Alderman Marc Mercer was running for City Council, while Brian Boney and Chief Marshall Dean were up for Police Chief.

Adam Dougger moderated the forum.

He said it was very informative to the citizens of Ball.

“A lot of great questions come up that they got answers to from the candidates that were able to attend, and I’m happy overall with how it went.”

Dougger adds that a big problem in some communities is a lack of communication.

He says that forums like this can fix that.

“Anytime you can get people together to communicate and be transparent with one another, you’re always gonna get a great result from that.”

The candidates spoke for two hours about several topics, including the police and safety during natural disasters.

They spoke about what it would mean for them to be elected.

Terry Coody, Candidate, Mayor, Ball says, “My door will always be open, and if you come with a problem, I’m gonna go physically put my eyes on the situation.”

Marc Messer, Candidate, Alderman, Ball – I’m invested in this town, I have my businesses in this town, my family is in this town. I’m not going anywhere.

Brian Boney, Candidate, Police Chief, Ball – I’ll do my administrative duties as they come, but I will also be out and about making sure the job is done right.

Marshall Dean, Candidate, Police Chief, Ball – I’ll do my best to serve this town, the citizens of Ball.

Ball Mayor Gail Wilking was unable to attend the forum.