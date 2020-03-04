Baker, Bilbo Highlight Postseason Conference Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – A run to the postseason earned four Louisiana College men’s basketball team members onto the American Southwest Conference awards list as Kae’ron Baker was named First Team All-East Division, KJ Bilbo was named the East Division’s Newcomer of the Year, and Denzel Austin and Jaylen Rhone were both named as Honorable Mentions, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Baker, a junior guard from Navasota, Texas, was once again a dominant force for the Wildcats as he averaged 19.8 points per game to lead the team while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out a team high three assists per contest. He hit 45.9% of his shots, including an astounding 48.1% from above the three-point arc. This is Baker’s second All-Division honor in his second season at LC.

Bilbo, a sophomore from Bossier City, La. who transferred to Louisiana College from Centenary, came in and earned a starting spot for most of the season as he was in the starting five for 14 of the 26 games he played in. He averaged 8.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, hitting 47.1% of his shots, including 37.3% from above the arc to earn the honor of the best new player in the ASC’s East Division.

LC’s two seniors also picked up honors as Denzel Austin and Jaylen Rhone were both named East Division Honorable Mentions. Austin averaged 13 points per game on 43.3% shooting, hitting 39.8% from deep. Rhone finished the season averaging ten points per contest, connecting on 38.7% of his shots, and was 37.3% from long range.

The Wildcats concluded the season with a 13-13 record, 7-9 in the American Southwest Conference, and made it to the quarterfinals of the ASC Championship Tournament.