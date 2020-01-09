Thursday, January 9, 2020
#BACKTHEBLUE supporters make a statement at City Council meeting

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

-26 Officers Down

-Now 27

-Now 28

-Now ?

These are what the signs stated that were held up by law enforcement officers and supporters yesterday evening at the Alexandria City Council meeting. They remained silent throughout the meeting, letting the signs speak for themselves and hoping they would be a sort of wake up call for the city administration to discuss the shortage of police officers in the Alexandria Police Department.

Others who attended the meeting also held up signs in support of Chief Jerrod King, who was placed on administrative leave Friday for a reason that has not yet been confirmed. Community members want answers regarding Chief King’s removal along with what will be done about the shortage of police officers. Neither of these topics were discussed at the council meeting.

Watch the full story below.

