BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVID TESTING BLITZ

Office of Public Health -WHAT: COVID testing with four-day electronic turnaround

WHERE: Exhibition Hall next to the Rapides Parish Coliseum

WHEN: Monday-Wednesday-Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday, July 21, 2020 through Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

WHO: Everyone is welcome, no symptoms required. We are especially encouraging all parents to bring in school aged children (or younger), as well as teachers, school employees, bus drivers and others associated with education.

WHY: Although negative tests are only valid for the day of testing, we will be able to identify positive individuals for isolation and their close contacts for quarantine and testing.

HOW MUCH: No out of pocket expense. Telephone number and email address required for notification.

WHAT ELSE: Each person tested will receive a bag with 5 masks for use at home, work or at school.

This is a unique opportunity for citizens of CENLA to come and get tested with four-day turnaround for a limited time. It is a collaborative effort between the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard.

Please see the attached documents and note the QR code to pre-register to expedite testing.

Know your status! Help yourselves and others!

David J. Holcombe, MD

Regional Administrator/Medical Director

Louisiana Office of Public Health, Region 6 (Central Louisiana)