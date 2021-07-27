Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Back to School Bash at the Randolph Riverfront Center

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
The City of Alexandria will host a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Randolph Riverfront Center, located at 707 Second Street in downtown Alexandria. Local students in grades Pre-K through 12 will be able to get free back to school supplies, including pens, paper, notebooks, colored pens, crayons and other classroom necessities. There will also be a number of fun activities as well as a K9 demonstration.
For the health and safety of participants, face masks will be required while inside the event as well as social distancing

