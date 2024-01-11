Avoyelles Surgeon Awarded Inaugural National AHEC Award

MARKSVILLE, La, – Better healthcare for Louisiana may eventually fall to medical students like Austin Bordelon, and he knows just who he wants to model himself after.

“When it was time to pick a place for general surgery rotations of like I knew where I wanted to go once, come back with Dr. Bordelon”

That’s Dr. James Bordelon, same last name but no relation, a general surgeon at Avoyelles hospital. He says he has a passion for teaching younger generations the necessity for rural health care providers.

“Being able to recruit these young individuals back into the rural market so that we can we can provide quality health care close to home.”

Dr. James Bordelon’s outstanding work with the next generation of health care providers caught the attention of the National AHEC Organization, which recognized him as the first ever Alumni/Advocate of the Year.

Dr. Bordelon says his love for people in communities like his own, drives him.

“I have a tremendous passion to educate these young people because I realize that at some day, some point in time, that these young people will actually be treating me and treating my friends and family.”

Joel Penalber is also a medical student and he calls Dr. Bordelon, “inspiring”.

“I would say my aspirations for the future would be to one day be a Dr. Bordelon and be able to help future students who are looking to go into health care and serve rural areas.”

This thought is echoed by the “other” Bordelon, and he says he wants to be just like his mentor.

“Because I knew he was a great educator, really passionate about teaching. And so, I knew that I had to come back here.”

Austin Bordelon wants to come back to help be a part of making a difference in a state in which almost 7 percent of people don’t have health insurance, and where in the rural areas of the state… the need is great. A need so great that according to AHEC, the good work being done is worthy of an award going to a man working to make things better.

-30-