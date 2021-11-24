Avoyelles Public Charter School is giving hope for the holidays

[Marksville, La] Avoyelles Public Charter School is teaching their second graders to give from the heart. Every year the students come up with a service project that displays an act of kindness.

“It’s to teach them that Christmas is not all about giving gifts and what you receive, it’s about giving, and a few of them knew, but some of them didn’t know about St. Judes, and they learned that some families and children are not so fortunate, they’re not even at home,” said Jessica Blood, APCS teacher.

This year one second-grade student brought her concern for the children at the st. Jude children’s hospital to her school’s attention. Brynn Anderson has a hard time watching the commercials of the hospitals. Seeing the children in need pulls at her heart.

“I just felt bad because they are sick. I just want to help them feel better,” said Brynn Anderson, Second Grade student.

Each student painted their own version of an ornament, displaying an angel. The 54 Christmas decorations are available at The Cottonport Bank in Marksville, La. If you’d like to help the Avoyelles Parish Second Graders, donations are accepted between December 13th and 17th.

For more information, you can contact the bank at (318) 253-9612.