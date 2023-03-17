Avoyelles Public Charter School Celebrates State Championship

Avoyelles Public Charter School completed the mission and brought home the school’s first boys basketball title after taking down Family Christian in the Select DV title game.

Avoyelles Public Charter School is celebrating the Vikings’ Boys’ Basketball team’s State Championship today. This is the first time in the history of the school for APCS to have this honor. The team finished with a 35-1 regular season and played teams of all district sizes to achieve this year’s record winning season for the state of Louisiana.