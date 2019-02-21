Avoyelles Proposed 4 Day School Week

Avoyelles School Board members want parents and the general public to weigh in on the proposal for a 4-day school week. A presentation was made last week to the Bunkie City Council, but board members say they want to hear from everybody possibly affected by the change. They have already polled teachers and staff who are overwhelmingly for it, but they say they need to hear from parents, businesses and other taxpayers. The change would start next fall, if it’s approved, and the days for school would be Tuesday through Friday, which would include parochial schools.