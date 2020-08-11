Avoyelles Parish School Board to host Clean Back to School Bus Parade

Marksville, LA – As Avoyelles Parish prepares to send the children back to school safely, TPG Environmental Services will host the TPG: CLEAN Back to School Bus Parade. This event is a collaborative effort between Avoyelles Parish School Board and TPG Environmental Services to reassure parents, students and staff that Avoyelles Parish is committed to a higher standard of clean.

All Avoyelles Parish School Board Bus Operators are invited to join us Thursday, August 20 from 8:00am – 12:00pm at Bunkie High School to receive complimentary sanitization services for their bus. At 9:00am there will an official welcome from President and CEO of TPG, Marshall Pierite, and remarks from Avoyelles Parish Transportation Supervisor, Brent Whiddon.

Owner of TPG Environmental Services, Marshall Pierite, is committed to being responsive to pandemic needs. “TPG has mobilized to help fight and protect against the spread of the pandemic. We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Avoyelles Parish School Board in taking proactive measures to keep our children safe providing initial decontamination cleaning of the school buses. Our team of Louisiana State certified technicians have over 17 years of experience and will be on site to wipe down all critical touch points followed by biocidal fogging at no charge. TPG is here to help”.

Avoyelles Parish Assistant Superintendent, Thelma Prater, is excited about the event as well. “On behalf of the Avoyelles Parish School Board, I would like to say thank you to the Pierite

Group and its CEO Mr. Marshall Pierite for arranging to have all our buses sanitized and prepared for the opening of school during this time of COVID-19. Your service is greatly appreciated for the safety of all our students and employees.

I sincerely thank you for your dedication and your unselfish contribution to helping and always willing to work with the community. Your work is truly commendable and we appreciate your contribution to the Avoyelles Parish School Board.”

· All school bus operators will receive a free t-shirt, a TPG: CLEAN Certificate and window cling.

· Refreshments will be served.

· The event is open to all school bus operators in Avoyelles Parish and the public.

For more information on TPG Environmental Services, visit www.tpgenvironmentalservices.com

About TPG

TPG Environmental Services provides pandemic recovery and cleaning services. Our team of Louisiana State Certified technicians have over 17 years of experience and are available 24/7/365. We are here to help you keep your employees, their families, and your customers safe. We offer sanitization and decontamination services for small businesses to large corporations, schools, churches, and governmental agencies. Our process is safe, cost-effective, and efficient. We use CDC approved, EPA registered SARS 5 log kill (99.999%) hospital-grade disinfectants deployed via CDC protocols. Quotes are provided at no charge. TPG Environmental Services is a Division of The Pierite Group, LLC.

TPG recommends that all CDC guidelines regarding quarantine, isolation and disinfections are monitored and followed accordingly.

For more information on services provided by The Pierite Group, LLC and TPG Environmental Services contact:

Cindy Torian

Vice President of Operations

The Pierite Group

337- 692-3188

www.tpgenvironmentalservices.com