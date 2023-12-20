Avoyelles Parish honors Miss Louisiana

MARKSVILLE, La – Avoyelles Parish has a new attraction and its not just Miss Louisiana

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl,” said Makenzie Scroggs.

Miss Louisiana, Makenzie Scroggs, calls Avoyelles home. Now it will be hard to forget where home is as the parish has raised a sign in her honor with her name on it.

In addition to that, December 14th is now Makenzie Scroggs day.

“Actually, I didn’t know it was going to be Mackenzie Scruggs Day, so it kind of feels unreal for it actually to have a day after myself,” said Scroggs.

Scroggs is looking forward to celebrating the new holiday and traveling to Orlando to compete in Miss America, but an irreplaceable feeling is following in her mother’s footsteps.

“It’s really great because my mom knows what I went through as a titleholder and as someone who’s competed there, Miss Louisiana,” said Scroggs. “So she was able to give me great advice of of course, always stay true to yourself. And she is a dance mom first and foremost. So she did tell me to point my toes, keep my hands great. So she did give me that advice, but she gave me the good mother and pageant devices”

Rebecca Scroggs, Makenzie’s mother, held the same title of Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet and she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.

“Since she’s a little girl, she would set goals very highly, and somehow she’s always achieved them,” said Rebecca Scroggs. “She’s a hard worker. She puts her mind to things and she completes them.”

The outstanding qualities Scroggs has that earned her Miss Louisiana also make her a great representative for the Parish says Wilbert Carmouche

“Her words just flow. It’s just it comes from the heart. She has the passion for what she does. And then it just absolutely works in tandem with a Vols parish because of Rose Parish. One of our unique attractions is our people”

All the recognition, learning, and opportunity that comes from her hard work is a warm feeling says Makenzie.

“It’s surreal. It’s actually heartwarming. I’m so excited.”

-30-