Local Headlines Top Stories 

Avoyelles Parish Escapee

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, deputies are searching for Latoya Green Batiste, B/F, 33 years old of Baton Rouge, La.after she was found missing from (Cottonport) DC #3 during bed count early this morning. Batiste is described as 5’8”, 253 lbs., brn. eyes, blk. Hair.

Her last reported address at the time of her original Booking was 10707 Industrial Boulevard, #269, Baton Rouge, La. She is known to have ties to the Lettesworth area of Pointe Coupee Parish. Batiste is a pre-trial detainee for Avoyelles currently charged with Accesory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Detective’s are following leads and  are aggressively working to recapture Batiste. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of escapee Latoya Green Batiste are asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local Police Department.

 

You May Also Like

Ball Man charged with Theft of Trailers, Chainsaws & Tools

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Ball Man charged with Theft of Trailers, Chainsaws & Tools

Few Fiance Speaks Out at New Conference

KLAX TV, ABC 31 2

Exchange Club Hosts Alexandria Mayoral Candidates

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Exchange Club Hosts Alexandria Mayoral Candidates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *