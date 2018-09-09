Avoyelles Parish Escapee

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, deputies are searching for Latoya Green Batiste, B/F, 33 years old of Baton Rouge, La.after she was found missing from (Cottonport) DC #3 during bed count early this morning. Batiste is described as 5’8”, 253 lbs., brn. eyes, blk. Hair.

Her last reported address at the time of her original Booking was 10707 Industrial Boulevard, #269, Baton Rouge, La. She is known to have ties to the Lettesworth area of Pointe Coupee Parish. Batiste is a pre-trial detainee for Avoyelles currently charged with Accesory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Detective’s are following leads and are aggressively working to recapture Batiste. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of escapee Latoya Green Batiste are asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local Police Department.