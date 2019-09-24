Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Avoyelles man arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after an investigation into a report of a juvenile being molested in august.

78 year old Robert McCann was arrested on September 23rd for 4 counts of molestation of a juvenile and 11 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

His arrest comes after a 15 year old victim alleged that she had been touched inappropriately on multiple occasions and received several explicit text messages.

Investigators were able to recover and view the reported messages and other evidence through a forensic examination on both the victim and McCann’s cell phone.

You May Also Like

Former Deputy Indicted After Domestic Abuse Allegations

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Former Deputy Indicted After Domestic Abuse Allegations

4 Arrested on Bomb Making Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 4 Arrested on Bomb Making Charges

NSU to Offer Non-Credit Concealed Carry Class

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU to Offer Non-Credit Concealed Carry Class

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV