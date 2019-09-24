Avoyelles man arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile

An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after an investigation into a report of a juvenile being molested in august.

78 year old Robert McCann was arrested on September 23rd for 4 counts of molestation of a juvenile and 11 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

His arrest comes after a 15 year old victim alleged that she had been touched inappropriately on multiple occasions and received several explicit text messages.

Investigators were able to recover and view the reported messages and other evidence through a forensic examination on both the victim and McCann’s cell phone.