Avoyelles Deputies Searching for Escapee

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, deputies are searching for Rondrikus Fulton, B/M, 40 years old of Cottonport, La. after he fled from DC #1.  Fulton was an assigned kitchen worker and fled after a kitchen door was opened to accept deliveries.

Fulton is described as 5’11”, 168 lbs., black hair, green eyes, dark complexion. He has known associates in the Bunkie and Cottonport area.

Fulton was currently serving a 2 year sentence for a Probation and Parole Violation for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Detective are following leads and  are aggressively working to recapture Fulton.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of escapee Rondrikus Fulton are asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local Police Department.

