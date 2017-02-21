Avoyelles Deputies Searching for 3 Escapees

Press Release – At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, 3 inmates housed at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, DC #2 facility in Bunkie escaped after breaching a shower wall in the dormatory they were housed in. According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, inmates Blake Reine age 31, Joseph James age 23 and Andre Steward age 22 made their way to a perimeter fence where they or someone cut the fence aiding them in the escape. A D.O.C. chase team was used in an attempt to track the fugitives. Detectives are following up on all available leads and have enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in retaking these men. Detectives believe that all three fled south after the escape and are no longer in the area.

Reine is a w/m, 5’8”, 145 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair, tattoo under right eye, currently serving a sentence for manslaughter.

James is a b/m, 5’9”, 120 lbs., brown eyes, black hair, currently serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Steward is a b/m, 5’11”, 170 lbs., brown eyes, black hair, currently serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Sheriff’s deputies are aggressively seeking the recapture of Reine, James and Steward. They now faces an additional charge of Simple Escape. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Blake Reine, Joseph James or Andre Steward are asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local law enforcement agency.