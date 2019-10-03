Avoyelles Democratic Chair arrested for stalking, criminal trespassing

71-year-old Dan McKay Jr., District 6 Chair of the Avoyelles Chapter of Louisiana Democrats, is facing charges after the Bunkie Police Department said he had been coming onto private property and following an Avoyelles Parish Police Jury candidate.

McKay is an attorney in Bunkie and is facing charges of stalking and criminal trespassing after he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Bunkie Police Department, they received multiple complaints and video footage of McKay coming onto private property. Along with complaints about McKay following the Police Jury candidate and taking photos over the past few weeks.

He was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.