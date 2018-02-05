Avoyelles Corrections Officer Arrested

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, an Avoyelles S.O. Corrections officer assigned to DC #1 was arrested Friday morning after he reported to work transporting a quantity of suspected synthetic marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and a number of cell phones believed to be for the use of inmates in the facility. According to the Sheriff, deputies investigating the incident responded to information received relating to the introduction of contraband into DC #1 and found Corrections officer Requan Steven Mingo, age 25 of Cottonport in possession of illegal narcotics and cell phones. Mingo was arrested by deputies and charged with the following:

LARS 14:402 “Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution”

LARS 40:966 “Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Distribute” (Synthetic Marijuana)

LARS 40:967 “Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute” (Methamphetamine)

LARS 14:134 “Malfeasance in Office”

It is an everyday struggle by my staff to attempt to stem the flow of contraband into our jails. It is very disheartening when one of your employees is complicit in these crimes. I take this seriously and will continue to take every step necessary to stem the flow of contraband and take whatever steps are required to gain compliance. Mingo had been employed at A.P.S.O. Corrections for the past 3 months. Bond has not been set.