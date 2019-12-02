Avoid Grinches this Holiday Season
Shopping Season is Here, and APD is prepared! As we have in the past, we will have additional officers deployed throughout shopping districts in Alexandria. You will see our increased presence as officers on foot, on bikes and in cars patrol high traffic areas.
This increased presence is to help stop grinches from committing thefts and vehicle burglaries. Remember, however, that we cannot be everywhere all the time, so please read the following tips and keep them in mind as you shop:
Buddy shopping is better than shopping by yourself.
Park in well-lit areas.
Don’t buy things you cannot safely carry.
Be aware of your surroundings; pay attention to other people around you and stay off of phones and mobile devices when walking to and from your car.
Don’t flash the cash!
Guard credit card and PIN numbers.
Let a friend or family member know what your shopping plans are, and touch base with them regularly.
Have emergency numbers pre-programmed in your phone.
Hide packages in your truck, or beneath seats or blankets.
If you see something suspicious, report it – be a good witness.
APD hopes everyone has a safe and happy holiday season!