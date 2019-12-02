APD -Avoid Grinches this Holiday Season

Shopping Season is Here, and APD is prepared! As we have in the past, we will have additional officers deployed throughout shopping districts in Alexandria. You will see our increased presence as officers on foot, on bikes and in cars patrol high traffic areas.

This increased presence is to help stop grinches from committing thefts and vehicle burglaries. Remember, however, that we cannot be everywhere all the time, so please read the following tips and keep them in mind as you shop: