Joseph Bernard Williams was last seen by family on April 11th when he was dropped off at the A-TRANS bus station in Downtown Alexandria. He was reported missing on April 27th.

If you see Joseph, or know of his whereabouts, please contact APD’s Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 160 pounds

Clothing: Unknown