Author Says There’s a Book in Everybody

The Alexandria Rotary Club heard from an author who wants to inspire people to write their story. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on how the process might be easier than you think.

Author Christee Atwood said, “Today I got a chance to talk about there’s a book in everybody and I want to draw that out of people as much as possible. So I want them to stop and think about what legacy they have to leave the people, what sort of things they have that they do that they can share so that other people can learn from it and not have to learn everything first hand.”

Atwood spoke to the Rotary Club about a simple writing process she wants people to use to write their story. She says it can be daunting to start to write but it doesn’t have to be.

“The blank page is the scary part because you look at this and it’s like oh my gosh I have to write an entire book and that’s not the way you need to think about it. We stop and think about the little bits and pieces of it. So we’re stopping and saying here’s what I want to write about, here are all the parts of it, and then breaking it down and I love to create questions so when you create questions you have a chance to answer those questions and each answer becomes a part of the book.”

Louisiana Christian University Senior Julia Keller says she thought the process Atwood laid out was a good way to get started writing.

“I really liked the process. I thought the process was super simple and easy to learn. And I never thought that you could write a book in 15 minutes. I thought it was very interesting to know that it could be a short process and it doesn’t have to be super long.”

The topic inspired Keller to do more writing of her own.

“I love writing little journals and different little stories like that just kind of being able to journal my own experiences and I’m also interning this summer so it’s exciting to be able to journal down and speak to those people around me as well.”