Australian VP Speaks about Vidalia Green Energy Plant Poised for Growth

There’s a lot of talk these days about “green energy” but did you know that the green energy business is gaining a foothold in Central Louisiana? ABC 31 News reporter Joel Massey shows us one new green energy plant in operation in Vidalia, that’s already expanding.

Anne Duncan is the vice president of Syrah Technologies in Vidalia. She came here from Melbourne, Australia 8 years ago, but she’s all in when it comes to all things Louisiana.

“It’s fantastic, I have three kids at LSU, and we’ve become acclimatized. Go tigers!”

Duncan’s plant produces materials for electric vehicles. Specifically, a graphite-based active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries. Her plant is 90 percent complete, with a Phase II expansion of the plant which should wrap up by the end of November.

“Doing local business is really key for us we’ve got over 50 local vendors in Concordia Parish which is fantastic. Our two local contractors are from Louisiana, so we’re really pleased to have a lot of local talent building our plant.”

The pilot plant which opened in 2018 employs 94 people with 380 construction workers currently on the job, bringing home to America, something that till now, has been made overseas.

“To date all of active anode material is sourced from Asia and we’ll be the first U.S. manufacturer.

That means good jobs for people like Cory Goode.

Goode said, “My responsibility at Syrah Technology, I’m a process operator where I take the graphite material, I mill it I purify it and I carbonize it.”

The graphite powder comes from a mine in Mozambique, Africa shipped to New Orleans and trucked to Vidalia.

Javonti Thomas with Louisiana Central says it’s exciting to see the job growth of the green energy sector in Central Louisiana, especially in a rural area like Vidalia.

Thomas said, “It really just connects our region. When people think of manufacturing I think they think of the old jobs, what it used to be and I think hearing that presentation today from that group in Vidalia really show us that the Central Louisiana manufacturing is positioned for the future.”

Duncan said, “We’ve been really pleased to be able to recruit a very strong team of operators and mechanics and electricians who preferred not to be on the road doing shutdowns they prefer to be living in Vidalia.”

Duncan says her plant provides a huge environmental benefit. Take, for instance, the impact her plant has on its processing of 11 thousand tons of active anode material:

“It will be taking off the road equivalent of 317 thousand internal combustion engines. So it will be abating over 1.1 million tons of CO2. So it’s a fantastic environmental footprint”

A footprint she says will make a difference to the world, while providing good jobs to Central Louisiana.

SYRAH Technologies is currently hiring for workers for their Phase III expansion. Here is a link to current jobs posted on the Louisiana Economic Development site:

https://opportunities.ledfaststart.com/global/en/search-results?keywords=syrah