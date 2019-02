Wayden Savell, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a collision between his ATV and a log truck yesterday afternoon East of Jena. troopers say the teen entered the roadway from the shoulder in the direct path of the empty truck and triggered a collision. It happened on HWY 772 in Lasalle Parish.

Arrangements for Wayden Savell will be: visitation tonight 4-10pm with funeral Friday 10am both at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. 297 Pleasant Hill Road Jena, LA 71342