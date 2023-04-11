ATV Crash leaves two in critical condition

Alexandria, LA (04/10/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a traffic collision that occurred last night involving an off-road vehicle.

On Sunday, April 9th, at approximately 08:09 PM, the Alexandria Police Department began investigating a traffic collision at the intersection of 3rd Street and Willow Glen Road. A vehicle was turning westbound onto Willow Glen Road from 3rd Street, when a 4-wheler being ridden by two people, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the vehicle as it was turning. Both individuals riding the 4-wheeler were thrown from the off-road vehicle and sustained serious bodily injury. One was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital, and the other was air-lifted by helicopter to a hospital in Shreveport. Both are still in critical condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other traffic related incidents in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at phone number (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

