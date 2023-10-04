Wednesday, October 4, 2023
ATV accident leads to arrest

October 3, 2023

On Monday, 10/2/2023, at approximately 5:17pm  Boyce, Police Officers were dispatched to the corner of Galway Street and St. Martin Avenue about an ATV accident involving someone.

Once on the scene, Officers attempted to identify the injured party and recovered a glass pipe in his pocket containing residue. The subject was identified as Shedderick King age 43 , of Boyce. Officers determined that Mr. King attempted to take a hard turn on the ATV on St. Martin into an alleyway and hit the brakes, causing the ATV to flip over and land on Mr. King.

Mr. King was taken to a local hospital with pending charges of OWI, drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic infractions.

