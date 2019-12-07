Attorney General’s Office wants Kayla Giles’ bond conditions reconsidered

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the conditions of Kayla Giles’ bond.

Giles was released yesterday afternoon after posting a $510,000 bond, which was reduced to that amount from over a million, on Tuesday by Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard.

Beard set certain conditions for her bond, but the AG’s Office wants to add a condition that would require Giles to wear a global positioning monitoring system (an ankle monitor) while she’s out on bond.

The filed motion is stemmed from an apparent recorded jail phone call that was brought into play during the bond reduction hearing. The call revealed that Giles allegedly had intentions of leaving the state if she were bonded out.

The AG’s Office wants a hearing to held for the motion.

