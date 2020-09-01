Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Attorney General, Jeff Landry, sends open statement to LHSAA regarding football resumption

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Attorney General, Jeff Landry, sent an open statement to LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, calling for the resumption of high school football.

In the letter, he states that legal liability shouldn’t be an issue, that getting the coronavirus during football action wouldn’t be much different than being diagnosed elsewhere, playing high school sports is voluntary and lastly, football being a “way out of dire circumstances” for some athletes.

You can read the full statement from Landry below:

 

 

You May Also Like

2017 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Northwestern State’s McConathy sees plenty of positives in Demons first week of practice

Jojuana Phillips

Generals overcome 15 point deficit to beat their 4th top 10 team

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *