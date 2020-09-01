Attorney General, Jeff Landry, sends open statement to LHSAA regarding football resumption

Attorney General, Jeff Landry, sent an open statement to LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, calling for the resumption of high school football.

In the letter, he states that legal liability shouldn’t be an issue, that getting the coronavirus during football action wouldn’t be much different than being diagnosed elsewhere, playing high school sports is voluntary and lastly, football being a “way out of dire circumstances” for some athletes.

You can read the full statement from Landry below: