Attorney General Jeff Landry Officially Launches Campaign for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launched his campaign for Governor of Louisiana.

“We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” Landry explained. “During my life, I have walked in the very shoes of people who struggle more than they should in a state as blessed as this one. We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, our neighbors need, and our children deserve.”

Over the weeks and months to come, while Jeff continues his service as Louisiana’s Attorney General, Landry will tour the state to meet with voters and local leaders to discuss their vision for Louisiana’s future.