Attorney General Jeff Landry Continues First Amendment Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

Yesterday Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Missouri Attorney General asked a federal court in the Western District of Louisiana to compel the Department of Justice to turn over communications between high-ranking Biden Administration officials, the FBI, others and major social media companies. In May, Landry and Eric Schmitt of Missouri filed suit against the Biden administration for allegedly working with social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube to censor free speech. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with Landry about the suit which he calls one of the biggest in the country right now.

In their first amendment lawsuit Jeff Landry and the Missouri Attorney General allege that under the guise of combating misinformation the Biden administration asked social media giants to censor speech relating to topics such as the Hunter Biden Laptop story, the theory that COVID-19 could have been leaked accidently from the Wuhan laboratory, and the efficacy of wearing masks. Here’s what Landry has to say about the lawsuit.

“That is one of the biggest cases that’s happening in the country right now and it’s happening right here in Louisiana we worked really hard to put a solicitor generals office in place and we codified it. It was something that we did under my leadership some seven years ago. That case is a case that basically says that the government was colluding with big tech to censor speech in this country. And I think that everyone should be paying close attention to it. Especially in light of recently Mark Zuckerberg’s interview with Joe Rogan where he admitted that the FBI asked Facebook to censor certain information from the public.

Landry speaks about what specific speech was censored.

“There was all types of speech that was censored, from Hunter Biden’s laptop to COVID restrictions, to therapeuticals for COVID to basically conservative speech. It seems that they tailored toward if you were a conservative we were going to censor information. Anything that conservatives said was not a fact, was fake. Again it’s not the way the country is supposed to operate.

The lawsuit notes that the New York Post published a story in October of 2020 detailing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that was abandoned in a computer shop, which included compromising pictures and emails. Twitter locked the Post’s main account and blocked other users from linking to the story. Here’s what some Pineville residents said about the lawsuit.

John Royall said, “Well I don’t think it’s surprising I mean the Biden administration is famous for doing that sort of thing anything that would put them in a bad light I mean especially Hunter Biden. Joe wants to disassociate himself from that kind of thing that’s going on with Hunter so I’m not surprised at all.”

David Bertrand said, “Anybody that has a brain or can think for themselves has to believe that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab. It supposedly came from a market 12 miles away from a huge lab that specializes in viruses. How could you not believe that that’s where it came from.”

Robert Duncan said, “I’m no legal expert on the matter but I believe that this is definitely a violation of the first amendment because this is not any threat this is not any sort of foul language of the sort. So I believe that Jeff Landry certainly does have the right to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration for this.”

“I agree with what Jeff Landry’s doing. If you’re not going to vote for the man and back him up why would you vote for him.”

In May Biden and the Department of Homeland Security defended their initiative to target disinformation. Nina Jankowicz who was tapped to helm the board said, “I shutter to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms what that would look like for marginalized communities … shouldering … disproportionate amounts of abuse.”

Shortly after she made this comment the Disinformation Governance Board was paused.

Landry says the communications already provided by the Department of Justice shows a quote censorship enterprise across a multiple of federal agencies. As the lawsuit makes it’s way through the court system in Louisiana we’ll have more on where it’s headed.

Shortly after the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board was founded in may Nina Jankowicz stepped down as its leader.