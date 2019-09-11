Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday the arrest of seven men for internet crimes against children

“Louisiana’s children are our State’s most precious resource, and I am committed to doing all that I legally can to protect them,” said General Landry. “From rape to pornography, those arrested in this sweep have been accused of heinous crimes; I am thankful for the efforts of my agents and our law enforcement partners to get the accused off our streets.”

Waylon Brown, 21 of Plain Dealing, was arrested on 20 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Louisiana State Police (LSP), Bossier City Marshals Office (BCMO), and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO). Brown was booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center.

Dustin Crow, 30 of Noble, was arrested on additional charges following his July 31, 2019 arrest for sexual abuse charges. The additional arrests were for 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13, one count of sexual battery under the age of 13, and three counts of first degree rape under the age of 13. Crow was booked into the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Leroy Hofmeister, 69 of Bossier City, was arrested on one count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the LBI, FBI, DHS, U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), LSP, BCMO, BPSO, and Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office (CPDAO). Hofmiester was booked into to the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

James Opie, 33 of Shreveport, was arrested on one count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the LBI, FBI, DHS, USMS, LSP, BCMO, and CPDAO. Opie, a school teacher and coach at C.E. Byrd High School, was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Facility.

Christopher Ritter, 47 of Bossier City, was arrested on 20 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the LBI, FBI, DHS, USMS, LSP, BCMO, and BPSO. Ritter was booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center.

William Talley, 38 of Haughton, was arrested on five counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the LBI, DHS, USMS, and BCMO. Talley was booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center.

Grant Whippie, 28 of Bossier City, was arrested on 75 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the LBI, FBI, DHS, USMS, LSP, BCMO, and BPSO. Whippie was booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center.

