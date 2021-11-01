Attempted Murder Arrest

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 1, 2021) – Alexandria Police arrested a 28-year-old Alexandria man Friday for various gun-related charges, including attempted second degree murder.

At approximately 10:07 a.m. Friday, APD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting into a parked car in a parking lot in the 400 block of Twin Bridges Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, Tavis Thomas, running from the scene. Upon further investigation, it was determined Thomas is a suspect in another shooting investigation.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the following offenses: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-By Shooting, Domestic Abuse by Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Firearm, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, and Contempt of Court Warrant.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.