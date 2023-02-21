Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested for Cottage St. Shooting

Alexandria, LA (02/21/2023)

Alexandria Police arrest the suspect that was involved in the shooting that occurred on January 15th, 2023.

At approximately 03:10 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 100 Block of Cottage Street, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered that a 33-year old male had been shot outside the residence, but had already been taken to a local Hospital by a private party. Officers contacted him at the Hospital where he was being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Alexandria Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene, and later were able to identify the alleged shooter.

Alexandria Detectives secured active warrants for 24-year old black male Jamir Bush, of Alexandria, LA, for 1-Count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and 1-Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On Saturday night, February 17th, at approximately 09:38 PM, Alexandria Police located Jamir Bush in one of the apartments located on Sunset Drive in Alexandria. He was arrested for 1-Count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and 1-Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

