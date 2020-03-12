Thursday, March 12, 2020
Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Arrest

Alexandria, La. (March 12, 2020) ­ – On March 11, 2020, at 12:34 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Juliet Street.

Officers arrived to find a victim shot multiple times. Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out. The investigation by detectives lead to the arrest of a suspect, Marvin G. Humphrey, 25, for attempted second degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

 

 

