Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Robbery Arrest

Alexandria, La. (June 24, 2020) – Alexandria police have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a stabbing and robbery that occurred Sunday in the 2000 block of North Mall Drive.

Dakota Lee Erwin, 25, of Alexandria, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second degree murder and armed robbery.

This incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.