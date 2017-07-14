Attempt to Smuggle Drugs in Grant Parish Detention Center

Press Release – Two observant deputies at the Grant Parish Detention Center discovered drugs that were attempted to be smuggled inside of the facility by a visitor.

Corporal Scott Clarkson and Deputy Micah Quartemont noticed that a letter looked unusual and discovered that drugs were hidden behind children’s stickers that were on the letter. This led to a search warrant by the Narcotic’s Detectives and resulted in two people being arrested.

Kreshla Carter, 39 years old, of 604 North Street, Colfax, was arrested for Distribution of C.D.S. III (Suboxone) and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Kary Lloyd Hudson, 39 years old, of 604 North Street, Colfax, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.