AT&T Foundation Grants $15,000 to the Northwestern State University Foundation

Natchitoches, La., Oct. 31, 2022 – The AT&T Foundation has granted $15,000 to the NSU Foundation to support scholarships for low-income international students majoring in a STEM career field that are attending Northwestern State University.

Whether it is supporting the development of digital skills or helping cultivate competencies with other core educational skills, AT&T is committed to supporting efforts to build pathways to STEM careers.

“It’s exciting that the quality of instruction available at Northwestern State University draws students from all over the world, creating a multicultural environment that enriches the community and broadens the educational experiences of their classmates,” said state Sen. Jay Luneau. “I’m proud of the work being done by the NSU Foundation and the business community to help keep the university strong.”

“I applaud the great work being done by leadership at Northwestern State University, and it is incredible that their work to cultivate the next generation of innovators and leaders in STEM fields will have a global reach through this program,” remarked State Senator Louie Bernard. “I also commend AT&T on supporting this effort and helping meet the needs of students pursuing this critical education.”

“Many international students want to pursue paths in science, technology and math in the United States, but financial needs are often a significant challenge for them,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. “These scholarship funds will make a real difference in their ability to remain here and continue their studies.”

AT&T Foundation’s contribution to the NSU Foundation is one of many ways the company is focused on supporting the communities where we work and live.

“At AT&T, we see supporting education as investing in the future, for a well-educated workforce may be the single most important thing businesses can do to help Louisiana prosper in a digital, global economy,” said David Aubrey, Regional Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T Louisiana. “We’re pleased to support these students as they pursue their dreams of a STEM degree.”

*About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2023 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.