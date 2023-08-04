AT&T Boosts Network Speeds & Helps Close Digital Divide across Alexandria

Alexandria, LA., July 26, 2023 — Continuing our efforts to help close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T* has expanded its 5G network in Alexandria giving residents, businesses, and visitors a big boost in their wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new site along Coliseum Blvd to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity, and help customers unlock the power of America’s Most Reliable 5G Network[2]. The new cell site also enhances Band 14 coverage for area first responders who use FirstNet.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. And AT&T 5G brings fast, reliable, and secure connectivity to more than 290 million people in over 24,000 cities and towns nationwide, including the Alexandria area. This helps Louisiana residents and businesses get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work, and play.

AT&T also announced continuing efforts by the company to connect with community organizations that are also focused on closing the digital divide and strengthening our communities.

Today, the company made a $12,000 contribution to Central Louisiana Technical Community College to support under-served individuals ages 18 and over with financial aid attending the fall 2023 fiber optic training course that will lead to Fiber Optic Certification.

“The support from the business community is critical to our work, and there is no question that our students are better prepared to be on a path to success and more promising futures because of the support from AT&T and others in the business community,” said Jimmy Sawtelle, Chancellor CLTCC.

We also worked with Human-I-T to donate 20 refurbished laptops to the United Way of Central Louisiana, which were distributed by AT&T employees today, along with backpacks full of school supplies to area families.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint, and we are passionate about serving the communities where we work and live,” said Levar Greenhouse, Regional Director, AT&T Louisiana. “We are leading the way in Louisiana, and we are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy.”

Our commitment to Louisiana communities: From 2020 to 2022, we invested more than $1.3 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in Louisiana. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

[1] Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G is not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

2 Based on wired connection to gateway.