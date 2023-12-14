AT&T Boosts Network Speeds for Central Louisiana

CENLA – In a project consisting of efforts from the State legislator, Ward 9 and 11 police jurors and AT&T have unveiled a new cell tower aimed at expanding coverage and delivering high-speed 5G internet along Williams Lake Road.

This new tower not only enhances connectivity for AT&T customers, helping bridge the digital divide, but also strengthens the First Net program. This program, a partnership with the federal government, ensures that first responders have access to a dedicated network during natural emergencies.

State Representative Mike Johnson highlights that the improved connectivity from the new tower, situated on the outskirts of Pineville, directly benefits potential businesses and economic growth.

“Broadband is no longer a luxury. It’s a requirement and it’s a requirement for residential growth. People don’t want to move into areas that don’t have reliable broadband service. And it’s the same with businesses. They have to have it not just for the convenience of communication, they have to have it for the operation of their businesses.”

Additionally, AT&T offers an access program, supported by the federal government, aimed at narrowing the digital divide. This affordable initiative assists in connecting individuals to high-speed internet. The cell tower extends coverage to more rural areas, potentially making more people eligible for this program.

Here’s AT&T’s Access website: https://about.att.com/story/2022/new-access-plan-plus-new-federal-benefit.html. Access is AT&T’s program to connect people to a federal benefit program called the ACP, or Affordable Connectivity Program.

-30-