ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Warriors’ Luke Johnson makes big plays in sophomore post-season campaign

“The kid sleeps, eat and breathes baseball.”

When being out on the field is all you can think about, it helps for a great game.

Third baseman, Luke Johnson, had a career week last week posting 3 homeruns and 11 RBIs in a 3-game stretch.

“I just wanted to do whatever I can to help our team win ball games. I battle at the plate and do my best.”

Coach Brown says that although Luke is a sophomore, he knows what his guy brings to the table.

As the second-ever switch hitter in school history, it was only a matter of time before he put on such a performance.

“I wasn’t really too surprised honestly. The kid is a switch hitter. We’ve only had one other switch hitter in the history of our school. The sky is the limit for him. I think he’s hit 8 homeruns, 48 RBIs, batting over .400. He’s been walked 37 times I believe. He’s just got a really good eye for the ball.”

“I felt good about it but I could always do better. I had a few bad bats in there too but I mean, just hitting the baseball.”

Even after a slow season start, Luke has been big to their top-seed success.

“We went through a little process there for three weeks where we kind of struggled and he kind of put us on his back a little bit. Then during district, we went through another little slump and he kind of carried us a little bit again, You can put him anywhere in the order and he can do numerous things.”

“I bring a good stick and good fielding. I try to be a leader on the team and help us out in all the ways but overall its team effort. I can’t do anything without the team.”