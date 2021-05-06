Thursday, May 6, 2021
Latest:
Sports News 

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Warriors’ Luke Johnson makes big plays in sophomore post-season campaign

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

“The kid sleeps, eat and breathes baseball.”

When being out on the field is all you can think about, it helps for a great game.

Third baseman, Luke Johnson, had a career week last week posting 3 homeruns and 11 RBIs in a 3-game stretch.

“I just wanted to do whatever I can to help our team win ball games. I battle at the plate and do my best.”

Coach Brown says that although Luke is a sophomore, he knows what his guy brings to the table.

As the second-ever switch hitter in school history, it was only a matter of time before he put on such a performance.

“I wasn’t really too surprised honestly. The kid is a switch hitter. We’ve only had one other switch hitter in the history of our school. The sky is the limit for him. I think he’s hit 8 homeruns, 48 RBIs, batting over .400. He’s been walked 37 times I believe. He’s just got a really good eye for the ball.”

“I felt good about it but I could always do better. I had a few bad bats in there too but I mean, just hitting the baseball.”

Even after a slow season start, Luke has been big to their top-seed success.

“We went through a little process there for three weeks where we kind of struggled and he kind of put us on his back a little bit. Then during district, we went through another little slump and he kind of carried us a little bit again, You can put him anywhere in the order and he can do numerous things.”

“I bring a good stick and good fielding. I try to be a leader on the team and help us out in all the ways but overall its team effort. I can’t do anything without the team.”

 

You May Also Like

LHSAA postpones summer activities to June 8th

Meagan Glover

Buckeye Panthers focus on bigger and stronger in week two of return

Meagan Glover

#GIRLDAD; Honoring our CenLA fathers

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *