ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trojans’ Alex Walsh hot from the mound in first-round playoffs

Pitcher, Alex Walsh, is continuing to make a name for himself and the Trojans’ sophomore class.

In the first-round of the playoffs against Pineville, Walsh was on fire from the mound posting 12 strikeouts lifting the Trojans to a 5-4 victory.

“The last few outings weren’t that great, so I knew I had to do something different today. I stayed cool throughout the whole thing and kept a rhythm the whole time.”

In his sophomore campaign, Alex has pitched 37 innings, with 68 strikeouts. From the box, he has a batting average of .360 with 1 home run.