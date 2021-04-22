ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tioga’s Kairah Williams lift Lady Indians to shutout first-round win

It doesn’t get much better than pitching a perfect game.

“It definitely wasn’t surprising, I’ve seen it all year.”

But it feels even better when your team is on the road to a championship.

“I just wanted to win and help my team go far.”

In their first win of the playoffs, Kairah Williams was on fire from the mound, posting eight strikeouts on nine batters and three RBI doubles. Coach Woodard says when he saw the stat sheet, he wasn’t surpised.

“She’s had a tremendous year, especially at the plate. She’s probably hit close to 18 homeruns for us this year and the RBIs are way up there. We’re going to look into it but she probably has a record for single-season homeruns.”

Kairah suffered an injury earlier in the season so she hasn’t pitched much in the beginning, but her return has made a difference for this team.

“This year she started off great then got a little tendinitis in her elbow. That set her up about three weeks so she’s really only been throwing the last four weeks of the season. She’s getting better and better every time she steps on the mound.”

“I’m really just being positive and encouraging my teammates.”

A vital piece to the puzzle, Kairah has helped lead the Indians to a top 3 ranking in the district, she says the key to their success this season… is simple.

“Really having fun in our locker room before the game to get hype. We’re always together and we learned how to fight together.”