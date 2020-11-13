ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Pineville’s Darnell Bayonne makes lasting impression with the Demons

A dual threat of Pineville, Darnell Bayonne is a diamond in the rough.

Darnell suffered an ACL injury from football last season and once getting back healthy, his baseball season was cut short due to COVID.

“The injury definitely was a setback in my career and I’d like to see what happened as a good sign from God that I got the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Staying close to home, the Northwestern Demons only saw Darnell in action once. That’s all it took for them to realize they wanted someone special.

“That makes me feel like I showcased my skills in game pretty well. It makes me feel good about how I presented myself well during the game, if it takes just one game for them to realize that they want me as a player.”

Darnell is also apart of summer league, the LA Knights, where this past season he posted a batting average of .302, on-base percentage of .538 and 7 RBIs.

His scholarship to Northwestern is for shortstop.

“I’m pretty excited. I’ve played shortstop my whole life so I was looking forward to playing shortstop at the next level. To say that I’ve only played one full season my freshman year and half a season last year, I just try to leave my best mark on Pineville and open the pathway for more people to be able to go play college baseball just like me.”