ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Menard’s Ruiz makes history signing with NSU’s Esports Program

“I think it’s pretty funny because you usually hear all the time how video games are rotting kids’ brains.”

Who would’ve thought that in 2021 you could sign a letter of intent to play video games?

But times are changing and universities like Northwestern are more adaptive.

“Northwestern has always been innovative and created a wonderful venue for our students to play esports as some of our students play recreational and we want to make a big splash with competitive esports. It’s so great to see Cody sign with Northwestern, he’s going to do great with the collegiate level varsity team and it’s a historic day for usb to sign our first esports competitor.”

Cody made history yesterday becoming the first player to sign with the Demons’ esports varsity team, also making history for Holy Savior Menard.

“I’m really excited to be the first in NSU’s history and as far as being the first in Louisiana to sign with esports and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

So on top of his academic recognitions, Cody’s tuition will also be taken care of while competing in some pf his favorite video games, like Call of Duty.

“What got me into video games was my dad. He had a Play Station 3 and he started playing Call of Duty so I guess that’s when I really started playing and that’s what I’m playing now.”

Northwestern launched their esports program early last month and right here in Cenla, Cody is the first to make a shift in something special.