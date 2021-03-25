ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Many’s, Tackett Curtis, breaking barriers for the Tigers after sophomore campaign

“It’s been really exciting, my recruitment has been picking up really fast and moving along pretty fast. It’s been such a blessing to receive all of these offers and at the same time trying to get better.”

Tackett, a sophomore for the Tigers, can only get better from here.

Last season, along with a chip, he finished with 92 tackles and 4 interceptions, one of those picks being in the championship game.

“It’s cool to see that what we worked on all season, our goal of winning state, we accomplished it.”

This past season would have his phone consistently buzzing from programs all over. To this moment, Tackett has 28 offers on the table from numerous Division programs.

“I’m enjoying it. I’m just kind of taking in the recruiting process.”

Tackett doesn’t consider the off-season a break for him.

As a dual-sport athlete, he’s always in the gym, a hobby for him, and he’s working on his speed competing with the Tigers’ track and field team where he does long jump, 4×1, 200m and the 4×4 relay.

“Track is always something good to keep me in shape in the offseason where I can run longer distance type sprints like 400s, 100s, and 200s so that’s always fun.”

For the LWSA (Louisiana Sportswriter Association) Defensive Player of the Year, any program can expect a lot in the “Tackett Curtis Package”.

“I’ll work the hardest I can to be the best I can and try to lead everybody on the team in the right direction. I’m a really physical type player. I like to play tough in the box, and I can cover so I have a bunch of good futures so I can play it all.”