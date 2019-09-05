ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Judd Barton

To kick off the first week of high school football, ASH QB, Judd Barton, has been nominated for Athlete of the Week.

We had a “get to know Judd” period where we discussed his pre-game playlist, pre-game meal, game ritual (take a lucky guess), and he expressed that Dallas QB, Dak Prescott, is his favorite player in the league.

Barton expressed that something that a lot of people don’t know about him is that he’s currently supposed to be a freshman in college. However, he believes that he’s in the position that he’s in for a reason and seeks nothing negative about it.

He’s only been playing football for about three years now and everyday his love for the game grows on him more and more.

He declares that the grind of the game isn’t easy. Essentially, you have to want to be there. More so in the south, its evident that these guys play during the hottest months and of course, with extra protection on. So, he says that he understands that it’s going to be hot and nasty often but the desire will push you past the exterior.