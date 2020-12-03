ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dardar’s name forever etched in the record books

Growing up, Pineville’s quarterback, Nate Dardar, says he’s always wanted to have his name in the record books. It’s only a minimum to all that he’s accomplished in his football career.

A fighter and a competitor.

Two words that fully explain Nate’s career.

After suffering an injury that sidelines him his entire junior season, he rehabbed, and went back to work.

“I tore my rotator cuff and it was around the start of spring football. I had surgery on that and missed my junior season, and I got another surgery to clean up some scar tissue and this past summer, I worked my butt off.”

Watching the game from the sidelines, Nate had to develop his leadership skills away from the field.

Once he was cleared and good to go, he got the starting nod for his senior year.

“It wasn’t fun at all but I had to accept the role of being a team leader and guiding younger players and being a mentor to them.”

“He came in, he started throwing the ball, he had good chemistry with the receiving core. He picked up on the playbook fairly quickly and then he just slowly started to take it over.”

Growing up playing football, even at a young age, Nate didn’t know what was to come of his high school career.

In such a short season, he wrapped up with 55% completion percentage, over 1400 passing yards, 13 touchdowns including 1 of his own, leading his team to a playoff appearance and so much more.

His name will now forever be etched in the Pineville record books.

“Nate’s undefeated at home as a starter. Not many quarterbacks that can say that that’s come through Pineville High in recent years. He went undefeated as a starter, I know that was only 2 games but it’s still an undefeated home record for him.”

“It feels awesome. It’s always been one of my dreams. Being a young kid growing up playing football, playing sports, it’s always been one of my dreams to make a name out of myself, so it’s really awesome.”