ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Caleb Williams

Halfway through your last season of football, much less senior year, is always bittersweet.

Senior WR, Caleb Williams, says he wishes he had one more year.

“I wish I had one more year, at least. I’m trying to do the best I can to leave a positive vibe on this team and make us better and better.”

And over previous years, he’s done nothing but. Caleb fills multiple spots on the Rebels’ depth chart, primarily at wide receiver, but also at quarterback and safety, if needed.

“You know, he’s been put in that leadership role he understands what that means, and he’s been doing a great job with that. He leads by example. Tries too much not to lead by word but by example. We’ve had to put him in situations that he hasn’t been comfortable with.”

The Rebels have made some switch-ups during Caleb’s high school career, but with new coaches come new relationships.

“Coach Johnson was the first person who ever taught me anything wide receiver. I didn’t know what a release was, anything. He taught me everything I know. Coach Moore, we was an O-line coach, I didn’t really know him at first as much, but when we moved to head coach, I got really close with him. He’s just been talking to me, getting me to lead.. that’s pretty much it. He sets a great example.”

“Me and Caleb got a great relationship. It’s an open door policy and he can come talk to me about anything.. he has the ability to come talk to me about anything… especially as far as team wise… and that’s a good thing to have.”

Two spots behind Caleb on the wide receiver chart is his younger brother, Eli. So, as Caleb makes his exit soon, he’s expected to pass the baton onto him.

“It’s got to be pretty cool, I don’t have a brother so… outside of my brothers from football, I never had an actual brother. I think that it has to be pretty cool to play with your sibling.”

“My mom is always getting at me for him not playing but I’m like he’s just a sophomore, he’ll get his chance eventually. Everyday at the house (we’re) throwing and catching getting better together.”

Whether its on the field or at the house, Caleb hopes that “little brother” is looking up to him.

“I’m sure he does. I hope so.”