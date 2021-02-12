ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bolton’s Drumgo’s senior year gives a bittersweet feeling

“Four years went by super fast and I didn’t expect it to go as fast as it did.”

A catalyst for the rebirth of the Bolton basketball program, things are coming to an end for senior Dymon Drumgo.

“I really wish I had another year, at least to work with the younger girls, so they could get more experience.”

But, there’s still work to be done.

“We want to go further this year. Last year, we only made it to the second round. I feel like we had the squad to make it to state. So hopefully we keep working hard, keep preparing for the rest of the season, this last game, make it to state and do something that’s never been done before.”

Dymon averages 18 points per game, shooting 56% from the field, and grabbing 3 steal per game.

With high stats as such and heavy determination, it’s no doubt that she’s a leader for this team.

“She’s vocal. She tries to lead by example as well. She’s one of those types that’s very passionate so sometimes we’ve had to explain to the rest of the girls that just because she says something forcefully, doesn’t mean she’s upset. She’s just very passionate and super competitive. ”

Aside from back-to-back district titles for the Bears, Dymon has dealt with a lot off the court.

During that time, not only did she step up for her team, but Coach Keller stepped for her.

“At one point, he was the most consistent man in my life and I thank him for that. I thank God for even bringing a man like that in my life. He pushes me nonstop. I know sometimes we bump heads, we argue, I might not like what he say, he might not like what I say, but I know it’s only to make me a better person.”

“She has had to lean on me a lot, in order for me to be there for her. I’ve tried to make sure that I was there for her as much as I can. Of course I’m not her father, I’m her basketball coach, but I have tried to use the avenue of baksetball in order to reach her and guide her.”

Although Dymon has played the last regular season game of her career, the sky is the limit.

“I got one offer on the table, hopefully more to come. Hopefully, I can go to college for four years, play basketball and hopefully go the pros or overseas and play basketball… play basketball as long as I can.”