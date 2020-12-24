Thursday, December 24, 2020
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: ASH’s Macey Byrd makes history with volleyball program

ASH volleyball captain, Macey Byrd, makes history as the first player of the program to receive an offer (Louisiana College) to play at the next level.

Sports anchor, Meagan Glover, caught up with Macey to learn more about her and her volleyball journey.

