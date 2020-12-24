ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: ASH’s Macey Byrd makes history with volleyball program

ASH volleyball captain, Macey Byrd, makes history as the first player of the program to receive an offer (Louisiana College) to play at the next level.

Today a Lady Trojan made history!🎊 Congrats to Sr, Macey Byrd, on getting a volleyball offer from Louisiana College! She’s the former captain of the team & first in the program to receive the opportunity to play volleyball in college! Such a great leader on and off the court! pic.twitter.com/llggixbDtk — ASH Volleyball (@ash_volleyball) December 22, 2020

Sports anchor, Meagan Glover, caught up with Macey to learn more about her and her volleyball journey.