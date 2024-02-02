ATA Reports Truck Driver Shortage; CLTCC Program Helping Combat Driver Deficit

ALEXANDRIA, La – The American Trucking Associations estimates there is a shortage of 60,000 truck drivers.

Irby Rougeau believes he can help fix the problem of turnover in the trucking business, by bringing new people into it.

“The shortage will always be there,” said Rougeau. “Throughout the decades, truckers leave, truckers come back. I left and here I am back again.”

After 40 years on the road, Rougeau says he just can’t kick his career passion. Now he is a COV instructor at Central Louisiana Technical Community College and encourages students to give truck driving a fair shot.

“It may take several years to be comfortable with that industry. And that’s, you know, that’s the longevity outlook of it.”

That’s why CLTCC Alexandria Campus Dean Lisa Doney says they want the program to help put potential truck drivers on the road to success.

“It’s a six-week course. And, you know, after that six weeks and you’re you know, if you could pass the test and you’re able to get out on the road and start making money.”

Rougeau says to consider the time and cost of the course an “investment.”

“It’s something that they don’t have to go to college and get a college degree personally and start out in the industry making, you know, top dollar, 50, $60,000 their first year.”

Some work force commissions will even pay the price of tuition to help cover the cost of recharging an essential part of the supply chain.

“Look at it, I mean, this is this is something I would love to do,” said Doney.

Rougeau says his career in truck driving proves it is sustainable.

“It is a comfortable living. And throughout the trucking industry, all my life, my wife and I raised two children. We now have grandchildren. And so, yes, it is profitable.”

CLTCC’s CVO program is available as a 240 hour course and has already graduated multiple drivers. The Louisiana Motor Transport Association says many drivers were prompted into early retirement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Which makes CLTCC’s work with their COV program all the more valuable.

For information on COV program and CLTCC admissions, visit this link.

