Saturday, June 20, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

About 30 LSU football players quarantined due to COVID-19

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

National sport outlets report that about 30 LSU players are currently quarantined due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Some speculation is stemming from the popular strip of bars in Baton Rouge, Tigerland. State health officials reported an outbreak of about 100 cases from the bars alone.

Not all players in isolation have tested positive, but they’ve been suggested to do so as they await results.

LSU began voluntary workouts on June 9th.

More details: https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/29339767/sources-large-number-lsu-football-players-placed-quarantine

